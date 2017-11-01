Audi of America sets October sales record driven by consumer demand for the Q7 and new Q5

Audi of America reported an October sales increase of 9.6 percent to 19,425 deliveries, as the Q7, new Q5, and the new-to-the U.S. A5 Sportback, drove consumer demand.
October was the 82nd straight record sales month for Audi of America. The previous October record was set last year with 17,721 deliveries. Audi has now sold 180,339 vehicles in the U.S. this year. Year-to-date, Audi sales have increased 6.1 percent.
Deliveries of the Q7 were up 23 percent to 3,438. The Q5 deliveries rose to 5,416, and 15 percent year-to-date. Sales of the Q3 rose 4 percent to 2,021. SUV sales for Audi increased 28 percent to 10,875.
Deliveries of the A5 Cabriolet, Coupe, and Sportback increased to 2,143 over last October, boosted by the addition of the A5 Sportback. Sales of the A5 Cabriolet and Coupe nearly doubled to 1,101.
“Our results show that in a tight market, consumers respond to design, quality and technology,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating office, Audi of America. “These results give us confidence for the remainder of the fourth quarter and heading into 2018.”
|AUDI US SNAPSHOT
|–MTD–
|–YTD–
|Model Line
|Oct ’17
Actual
|Oct ’16
Actual
|Yr/Yr %
change
|Oct ’17 YTD
Actual
|Oct ’16 YTD
Actual
|Yr/Yr %
change
|A3
|1,396
|1,360
|2.6%
|17,643
|23,274
|-24.2%
|A3 e-tron
|17
|348
|-95.1%
|2,569
|3,297
|-22.1%
|A4
|2,576
|3,864
|-33.3%
|27,828
|27,535
|1.1%
|A5
|2,143
|609
|251.9%
|16,100
|7,281
|121.1%
|A6
|1,217
|1,429
|-14.8%
|12,994
|15,138
|-14.2%
|A7
|465
|583
|-20.2%
|3,904
|5,171
|-24.5%
|A8
|258
|354
|-27.1%
|2,644
|3,305
|-20.0%
|allroad
|283
|312
|-9.3%
|2,582
|1,718
|50.3%
|Q3
|2,021
|1,944
|4.0%
|16,674
|16,388
|1.7%
|Q5
|5,416
|3,772
|43.6%
|44,642
|38,967
|14.6%
|Q7
|3,438
|2,798
|22.9%
|30,216
|24,683
|22.4%
|R8
|35
|61
|-42.6%
|677
|591
|14.6%
|TT
|160
|287
|-44.3%
|1,866
|2,552
|-26.9%
|Total Audi Sales
|19,425
|17,721
|9.6%
|180,339
|169,900
|6.1%
|Total CPO Sales
|3,956
|3,689
|7.2%
|39,764
|38,218
|4.0%
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.