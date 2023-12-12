Ashok Leyland unveils cutting-edge ‘AL H6 Engine – CEV Stage V’ along with other innovative products at EXCON 2023

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today unveiled AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine along with other innovative products at EXCON 2023

Manufactured at the state-of-the-art facilities, and adhering to global quality standards, Ashok Leyland’s H6 Engines continue to be the dominant choice for most Original Equipment Manufacturers for both track and wheel Harvester applications, reflecting its enduring reliability and efficiency. The H6 engines are also renowned for their lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The company also showcased the following world class products catering to varied customer needs :

H4 Engine – Diesel engine H6 Engine – Hydrogen (H2 ICE) 40 kVA Genset – CPCB4+ A6 Engine – Diesel EATS – Compact & efficient Exhaust after Treatment system DEF TANK – Compact & proven Diesel Exhaust Fluid Tank

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland has a proven track record of meeting customer needs through high-quality products. As the need for enhanced fuel efficiency rises and the integration of alternative fuels with diesel engines continues to grow, we present a comprehensive array of state-of-the-art engine solutions. Our engines can be customized for various applications, catering to the evolving demands of the industry. We are committed to fostering self- reliance in India’s engine segment and aspire to be at the forefront of the “Make in India” initiative.”

Mr. Amandeep Singh, President LCV, International Operations, Defense & Power Solutions said, “Ashok Leyland’s engineering prowess has positioned the company as a prominent player in the engine segment. The AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine and the other engines unveiled today represent our latest advancements and are adaptable for diverse applications. Our goal is to further solidify this position by offering a diverse array of cutting-edge innovative engines. We aim to further consolidate our leading position in this market segment.”

Ashok Leyland has been a forerunner in introducing cutting-edge technologies and demonstrated its futuristic vehicle range, powered by electric and hydrogen options earlier this year.

Details of Ashok Leyland products launched and showcased at EXCON 2023:

H4 Engine – Diesel engine – 74hp -130hp CEV Stage V: H4 CRS Diesel engine is a compact, continuous duty Power rating, highly rugged and reliable engine. These engines offer enhanced productivity and low cost of ownership. H6 Engine – Diesel engine – 133hp -225hp CEV Stage V: AL H6 Diesel engines are global standard engines, that continue to be the first choice among the various Original Equipment Manufacturers of both track and wheel Harvester combines H6 Engine – Hydrogen (H2 ICE): The AL H2 ICE Engine is powered by Hydrogen, a renewable and clean energy source, and maintains an overall architecture similar to a conventional diesel-based combustion engine thus helping quicker migration to cleaner energy sources at a relatively lower cost delta. First of its kind for Off-highway applications A6 Engine – Diesel: The AL A6 engine ensures maximum vehicle uptime and better P&T characteristics, while the CRS with electronic governance ensures high fuel efficiency, easy serviceability, lower life cycle cost, and reliability. 40 kVA Genset – CPCB4+: LEYPOWER offers global-standard, affordable diesel generators that meet the latest Indian (CPCB 4+) and international norms.

With years of experience, and a pan-India service network with 24×7 support, and in-house development capabilities, Ashok Leyland plans to expand product lines and expand its presence in the fast-increasing engine market. The 12 th International Construction Equipment and Construction Technology Trade Fair, EXCON 2023, is taking place from December 12 to December 16 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, and Ashok Leyland's stall number is C- 41, Hall 1 Lower at the venue.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland