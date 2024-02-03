Ashok Leyland commences delivery of electric trucks at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Hands over the first 14T Boss Electric truck to BillionE

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today handed over the keys of its first 14T Boss Electric Truck to BillionE at the inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Ashok Leyland also showcased at the Expo an impressive array of future-ready vehicles, including the 9m Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, AVTR LNG 6×4 Tractor, 55T EV Tractor and Switch IeV4 Electric LCV along with the 14T Boss Electric Truck.

The delivery of its first intermediate and heavy duty fully-electric trucks to customers reinforced its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions. These vehicles not only highlight the brand’s cutting-edge technology but also emphasize its commitment to revolutionizing the commercial vehicle sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland is proud to deliver the first Fully Electric vehicle to our customer today. The Boss 14T Electric Truck was showcased in the Auto Expo last year. Today delivering this road-ready product marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable and efficient transportation.

The vehicles showcased at the expo are future ready and are poised to transform the landscape of the commercial vehicle sector. As we stand on the cusp of a new era, these vehicles represent our firm commitment to lead the transition to green mobility offering advanced technologies focused at meeting the evolving needs of the Indian and global markets.”

Dr. N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland is moving steadily to develop multiple technologies to transition towards new Energy. Whether it is Battery Electric, or Hydrogen ICE and Fuel Cell, or it is LNG and CNG, we are working on a complete array of alternate fuel products. Our spirit of innovation and excellence combined with our 75 years of rich experience in the CV industry has helped us deliver these highly advanced products in a short period of time. We are proud that the level of maturity we have achieved in developing these technologies is unparalleled. ”

Mr. Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, Billion E-Mobility & CHARGE said, “As we build our energy transition platform, we embark on a journey together towards a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable tomorrow, we thank Ashok Leyland for delivering the technologically advanced 14T Boss Electric Truck in quick time, enabling us to take forward our commitment to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.”

Ashok Leyland has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovations, and the showcased vehicles, powered by electric and hydrogen options, underscore the company’s commitment to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem. With decades of experience, a robust pan-India service network, and 24×7 customer support, Ashok Leyland is poised to expand its product lines and reinforce its presence in the rapidly growing commercial vehicle market.

The inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 01 to February 03. Visit Ashok Leyland at Stand Number H6-06, Hall No 6, and witness the future of mobility.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland