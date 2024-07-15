Ashok Leyland bags single largest order of 2104 fully built buses from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged single largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for 2104 units of Viking passenger bus

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged single largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for 2104 units of Viking passenger bus. This will further contribute to strengthening Ashok Leyland’s dominant position in the bus segment.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is one of the largest state transport undertakings in the country with over 15,000 buses. With this order, Ashok Leyland buses will dominate its fleet. These modern, fully built buses will be fully compliant with the latest CMVR standards, will feature AIS 153 compliant body, and will have the proven iGEN6 BS VI OBD II technology with 197 HP H-Series Engine, and Rear Air Suspension, among other significant features. These buses will be manufactured at Ashok Leyland’s exclusive bus body plants with state-of-the-art technology, and will offer enhanced safety, improved comfort, and a lower total cost of ownership for MSRTC.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are excited to continue our long- standing partnership with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). This new order underscores our dedication to producing highly efficient and technologically advanced products, driving the growth of public transportation in the country. Our deep understanding of our customers and our ability to quickly respond to their needs is what sets us apart.”

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said. “We are thrilled to have received this order from MSRTC. The order win emphasizes the confidence and trust our customers have in our products. Specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, our buses stand as a testament to the reliability, durability, and robustness of our products. We are proud to offer MSRTC and the people of Maharashtra a modern fleet that ensures superior comfort and the highest standards of safety. This order reflects the trust that our customers place on Ashok Leyland.”

Ashok Leyland is among the Top 5 largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India’s largest bus manufacturer. This recent order further consolidates Ashok Leyland’s position in the Indian and the global bus market.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland