Arriva responds to UK Government’s publication of major new bus strategy

Responding to UK Government’s publication of a major new bus strategy.

Paul O’Neil, Managing Director of Arriva UK Bus, commented:-

“We welcome the clear direction from the Government today for the future of bus transport. We agree that more needs to be done to encourage people to leave their cars at home and turn to public transport, which will help to deliver a green recovery as regional economies build back from Covid. Customers want reliable, frequent, value-for-money bus services and one of the biggest barriers to this is congestion, which affects journey times.

“The prioritisation of buses on our roads would be a great step forward to drive better outcomes, along with locally agreed targets for journey times and passenger growth. Greater bus use supports communities and the economy, helps tackle social isolation and inequalities, enhances health and well-being, and boosts the environment by reducing pollution and carbon emissions. It’s crucial that operators are at the heart of shaping local strategies, agreeing shared commitments with authorities. Arriva brings experience of successful bus partnerships and looks forward to working closely with Government and local authorities to help deliver these important ambitions, ensuring a thriving and sustainable bus sector throughout the country.”

SOURCE: Arriva