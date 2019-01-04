Announcing the INFINITI QX Inspiration: An SUV for the electrified era

Previewing the brand’s electrified future, INFINITI will unveil its new QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 North American International Auto Show this month.

The new concept represents INFINITI’s plans for high-performance electrified vehicles, offering complete range confidence while signaling a new era for INFINITI design enabled by new technology. Infused with Japanese DNA, a refreshed form language hints at the potency and character of the brand’s future electrified powertrains.

The development of new electric vehicle platforms enables the formation of spacious, lounge-like interiors. In the case of the QX Inspiration concept, the cabin has been hand-crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality. New interior technology follows the Japanese hospitality principle of omotenashi, creating a welcoming environment while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.

“QX Inspiration is the beginning of a new era for INFINITI and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand. New technology has given us the opportunity to evolve our design philosophy – and the new vehicle communicates the serene strength at our core.”

INFINITI’s new concept will be revealed in Detroit on Jan. 14, 11:40 a.m. EST. Full media information will be available at www.infinitinews.com/QXInspiration.

SOURCE: INFINITI