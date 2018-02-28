Anne Abboud appointed Senior Vice-President of PSA Retail

Anne Abboud is appointed Senior Vice-President, PSA Retail, effective 1st April 2018.

She succeeds Xavier Duchemin appointed Europe Sales Director for Opel and Vauxhall on 1st March 2018. She will report to Jean-Philippe Imparato, Chief Executive Officer of Peugeot and member of Groupe PSA Executive Committee who will take over interim head of PSA Retail until 1st April.

Anne Abboud joined Groupe PSA in January 2016, as head of Peugeot brand sales in Europe. In line with the deployment of Push to Pass Strategic Plan, she contributed to the implementation of profitable growth in Europe, driven by the success of the Peugeot SUVs 2008, 3008 and 5008.

PSA Retail is the carmaker-owned automotive distribution group of Groupe PSA. Second-largest automotive distribution group in Europe, it has a staff of 10,180 professionals. In 2017, PSA Retail sold 508,000 new and second-hand vehicles in 11 countries via 277 plants and outlets.

