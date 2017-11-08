Ann Schlenker, Director, Center for Transportation Research, Argonne National Laboratory confirmed for Powertrain Detroit

Ann Schlenker, Director, Center for Transportation Research, Energy Systems Division, Argonne National Laboratory has been confirmed as a moderator at Powertrain Detroit.

Ann M. Schlenker joined Argonne National Laboratory in September 2009. Ms. Schlenker’s applied research area is actively seeking to reduce the transportation sector’s reliance on imported energy. Her responsibilities include evaluating the energy and environmental impacts of advanced technologies and new transportation fuels. She oversees the engineering research to improve engine fuel efficiency and combustion processes, reduce friction losses via tribology studies and improved materials, the evaluation of vehicle, component and engine control strategies for advanced technology vehicles and validating the electric drivetrain interoperability with the Smart Grid. She is also responsible for flexible modeling and simulation tool development for an approach to help manage the number of possible advanced powertrain configurations. She directs the transportation system energy modeling for Smart Communities with enhanced mobility. In addition, Ms. Schlenker has responsibility for the DOE Student Vehicle Competitions for advanced powertrain technologies.

Previously, Ms. Schlenker spent more than 30 years with Chrysler Engineering in Product Development. She served in a variety of executive positions, including the Director of Advanced Vehicle Engineering, Director of Powertrain Engineering for Quality and Program Management, Director of the Body on Frame Engineering Product Team, and Director of Family Vehicle Interior Engineering. Ms. Schlenker also served as the Technical Leadership Group representation for USCAR.

About Powertrain Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Powertrain Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow.

Powertrain Detroit takes place on 15 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

