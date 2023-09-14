Angolan Ambassador to China visits GWM and impressed by innovative vigor

On September 11th, Angolan Ambassador to China João Salvador dos Santos Neto and his delegation visited GWM to exchange ideas on the development of GWM in the Angolan market.

On September 11th, Angolan Ambassador to China João Salvador dos Santos Neto and his delegation visited GWM to exchange ideas on the development of GWM in the Angolan market. Vice President of GWM, Parker Shi accompanied the tour.

Ambassador Neto and his delegation visited the Xushui Smart Factory, R&D Center, and related forest ecosystem enterprises, and focused on visiting and understanding China’s leading laboratories such as GWM’s environmental wind tunnel laboratory, environmental simulation laboratory, and NVH laboratory. They expressed appreciation for GWM’s cutting-edge technology roadmap in new energy and intelligent technology fields such as power batteries.

GWM provided a detailed introduction to the Ambassador of Angola on the overall development of the company and its achievements overseas. In the past August, the overseas sales of GWM exceeded 30000 units. Thanks to its global business distributions, systematic development in the field of new energy, and innovative achievements in the field of intelligence, GWM’s global development momentum is keeping at a high level.

Parker Shi stated that Angola, as one of GWM’s key markets in Africa, is a microcosm of the African market. GWM will rely on the extensive needs of overseas users to launch a full range of products that adapt to the market. Through a optimized network plan, it will provide timely and thoughtful service to users, bringing a more intelligent and environmentally friendly mobility experience to the Angolan market, and providing users with the ultimate product experience.

Ambassador Neto highly praised GWM’s smart factory and new energy ecosystem, and expressed a deep sense of the rise and innovative vitality of China’s automotive industry. He hoped that GWM would invest and build a factory in Angola, radiating into the Southwest African market, and be successful in the Angolan market!

In the future, GWM will continue to adhere to global development, actively explore emerging markets, and bring advanced intelligent new energy technologies and products from China to more users worldwide.

