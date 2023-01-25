AMPECO raises $16M in funding as revenue quadruples year-on-year

AMPECO will accelerate expansion into the US and give large-scale EV charging providers full control of their business

We are happy to announce that AMPECO has raised a total of $16M in venture capital investment after having closed a Series A funding round of $13M led by BMW i Ventures. The funding will be used to drive further expansion into North America with a local presence while growing AMPECO’s engineering and product innovation teams.

In addition to Silicon Valley-based BMW i Ventures, AMPECO’s Series A round also includes Launchub Ventures and Cavalry Ventures as well as a handful of angel investors. BMW i Ventures was an early investor in Chargepoint and Chargemaster (acquired by BP).

Becoming the platform of choice for large-scale EV charging providers

AMPECO offers a complete solution to EV charging providers that covers all use cases, including public, business, fleet, and residential charging. Our open platform allows AMPECO’s customers to manage chargers at scale and freely choose the hardware partners they want to work with while providing an outstanding experience for EV drivers under their own brand. Our solution offers charging network operators full business ownership, including complete control over customer relations, partnerships, and payment flows. This is highly valuable for large-scale EV charging providers like energy or oil and gas companies, who recognize these as core assets of their business. AMPECO’s solution seamlessly integrates with smart meters, building management systems, and renewable energy sources to maximize efficiency.

AMPECO’s growth to date

In four years, AMPECO has proved to be a key player with a global footprint and a leading presence both in Europe and North America, with over 120 customers in more than 45 markets, representing over 62,000 charging points. Our sales have rapidly grown over the last year, with a 4x revenue growth YoY, while the team has doubled in size in the same period to over 80 people.

Greater expansion into the US market

With a strong client base of charging network operators across North America, AMPECO has an established foothold in the US. In addition to expanding the engineering and product innovation teams, the funding will be used to accelerate AMPECO’s position in North America with on-site local teams created there as well as in the UK, France, and Germany.

In October 2022, AMPECO was globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its superior technological innovation and strategic development with the 2022 Global Product Leadership Award. This industry recognition, combined with AMPECO’s track record of success and the Series A funding, puts the company in an excellent position to grow its base in the US and become the platform of choice for large-scale EV charging providers.

There is an incredible opportunity for EV charging providers to build and scale a profitable business using innovative technologies. This is exactly what AMPECO offers – we give them the flexibility to use our software platform by integrating it closely with their existing systems and providing them with complete control of their business, from customer relationships to payment flows. We are thrilled to have BMW i Ventures on board in this round to now expand our reach even further. This investment will help make AMPECO the backbone of charging network operators – enabling them to monetise their networks will, in turn, help them move faster to deploy their infrastructure, ultimately making EV viable for more drivers everywhere. Orlin Radev

CEO, AMPECO

“As EV sales are proliferating, access to EV charging infrastructure becomes more critical than ever. AMPECO’s hardware-agnostic and comprehensive software solution enables clients to launch and grow their own EV charging networks quickly. We are convinced that the AMPECO team has the potential to truly lead the space, and we could not be more excited to join their journey. We have no doubt they could unlock the true potential of EV charging globally as more providers deploy their proven solution.” Baris Guzel, Partner, BMW i Ventures

SOURCE: AMPECO