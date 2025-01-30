Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Statement on Transportation Department’s ‘Fixing the CAFE Program’ memo

Alliance for Automotive Innovation today issued the following statement on U.S. Department of Transportation’s ‘Fixing the CAFE Program’ memo

Alliance for Automotive Innovation today issued the following statement on U.S. Department of Transportation’s ‘Fixing the CAFE Program’ memo.

“It’s reasonable for the new leadership at the Transportation Department to review current fuel economy standards.

“As we’ve said, the existing CAFE rules are extremely challenging to achieve – even in the best of circumstances. They also expose automakers to billions of dollars in civil penalties.

“One thing to keep in mind: because U.S. tailpipes are overseen by three federal agencies and multiple rules, any changes to the CAFE standards will have to be coordinated with the other emissions rules overseen by EPA and the Energy Department.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation