Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Statement on final Commerce Department connected vehicles rule

Alliance for Automotive Innovation statement on U.S. Department of Commerce (Bureau of Industry and Security) final connected vehicles rule

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said:

“The final connected vehicles rule is the product of a thorough and consultative process by the Bureau of Industry and Security.

“The auto industry communicated our support for a final rule that addresses the unacceptable risks associated with information and communications technology and services designed, developed, manufactured or supplied by foreign adversaries like China and Russia.

“We also communicated (and the rule recognizes this) that changing the world’s most complex supply chain can’t happen overnight. In this respect the final rule strikes a good balance.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation