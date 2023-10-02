All-new Renault Kardian is a compact, urban, SUV with a look that radiates toughness

All-new Kardian is the future compact, urban SUV, initially for South American markets

All-new Kardian’s distinctive face features the upright Nouvel’R logo on the grille and the Renault line-up’s new signature lighting pattern, solidifying its brand image.

Including its high ground clearance and its roof bars, All-new Kardian has everything you expect from an up-to-the-minute, robust SUV. And its silhouette is compact enough (less than 4.15 metres) to be completely at home in cities.

All-new Renault Kardian will be unveiled to the world in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this 25 October.

SOURCE: Renault