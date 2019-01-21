All-new Peugeot Partner wins at 2019 Company Car and Van Awards

The all-new PEUGEOT Partner has added yet another award to the growing list it has already won since its recent launch. Company Car and Van magazine has presented the Partner with the 2019 ‘Small Van of the Year’ award.

Company Car and Van Editor, Andrew Walker, said, “The all-new PEUGEOT Partner ticks all the boxes that van customers want. It’s cleverly designed, offers low emissions and better fuel economy than most of the competition and it’s competitively priced. There’s also storage space galore inside a tech-friendly cabin and the build quality puts some cars to shame.”

Four trim options are available with the all-new Partner: S, Grip, Professional and Asphalt. Standard equipment includes remote central locking with deadlocks and separate locking for the cab, i-Cockpit® compact steering wheel and high-mounted instruments, electric front windows, electrically adjustable door mirrors, an overhead storage shelf in the cab, automatic headlights, DAB radio, Bluetooth® handsfree, PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance system, a full bulkhead, unglazed rear asymmetric doors and six tie-down hooks in the load area.

Standard and Long body options are available with the all-new PEUGEOT Partner. Payload ranges from 667kg to 1,050kg, depending on model. A choice of efficient, low-emissions diesel engines power the Partner with further petrol and diesel options joining the range this year.

All-new PEUGEOT Partner has also won the 2019 ‘International Van of the Year’ award and in December was awarded both the 2019 ‘Light Commercial Vehicle of the Year’ and ‘Light Van of the Year’ at the 2019 What Van? Awards.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT