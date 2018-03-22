Advanced technology propels new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter to a winning start

The all-new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter today (Thursday) won its first UK accolade – despite the fact that the first examples will not reach this country until later this year.

Expert judges at the 2018 VansA2Z Van Fleet World Honours highlighted the vehicle’s ground-breaking on-board technology, and the benefits it offers to drivers and operators alike.

The new Sprinter took the coveted Editor’s Award at a ceremony in Twickenham, south-west London. Announcing the decision, Van Fleet World Editor Dan Gilkes said: “We have yet to drive the third-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, so can’t judge it in this year’s awards.

“However, we have had an in-depth look at the technology, both inside and surrounding this important new van. Mercedes really is taking a new approach to Sprinter, offering customers a massive range of solutions to meet the needs of a wide variety of industry sectors.”

He continued: “From built-in connectivity, through in-house telematics and a range of Mercedes PRO location-based packages, the company will be working ever closer with van customers in the future.”

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, declared: “We are very proud to be collecting this VansA2Z Van Fleet World Honours Editors’ Award today.

“The new Sprinter is a genuine game-changer, and it is a stunning testament to its capabilities that it should have won such prestigious recognition well before it’s even reached the UK. The vehicle’s Mercedes PRO connect and MBUX technology, in particular, will set new standards when it comes to keeping businesses moving.”

Like previous generations of the multi-award-winning Mercedes-Benz workhorse, the next Sprinter – which is priced from £24,350* excl. VAT, and available to order from June production – raises the bar in the large van segment. Since its launch in 1995, the Sprinter has defined and re-defined a whole segment numerous times. It has notched a succession of technological ‘firsts’ including the ESP stability system, Crosswind Assist, the Euro VI emissions standard, COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist, and collected more than 80 industry awards.

For full pricing and specification, please visit www.mbvans.co.uk or click HERE.

