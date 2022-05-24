ADS-TEC Energy extends its battery-buffered ultra-fast ev charging portfolio in Europe with ChargePost, confirms first delivery in 2022 out of framework agreement

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today confirmed it is extending its battery-buffered, ultra-fast EV charging portfolio in Europe, despite global supply chain and other market challenges, with the addition of ChargePost later this year.

Unlike the currently-available, battery-buffered ChargeBox, which consists of a separate battery-booster module and two charging dispensers, the ChargePost consolidates battery-buffering and dispensers into a single “all-in-one” system with a large display that provides revenue-generating advertising opportunities.

In conjunction with this addition to the Company’s portfolio, the Company has completed a framework agreement with a European company that will receive the first 50 ChargePost systems in 2022. As part of the agreement, ADS-TEC Energy expects to deliver increasing volumes of products to encompass thousands of ChargePost units over the next few years.

“We are very proud that, despite all the current adversity in the industry, we have been able to stick to the plan and start supplying products under this new long-term contract in 2022. This is an incredible achievement by the whole team,” said Thomas Speidel, founder and CEO, ADS-TEC Energy. “With our battery-buffered, ultra-fast chargers, charging within minutes can be offered almost anywhere, even on power limited grids.”

The official launch of the ChargePost product and release to the general market is still scheduled for fall 2022 for Europe. This will be followed by the launch in the USA in 2023.

