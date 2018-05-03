Adient reports second quarter 2018 financial results

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today announced second quarter earnings.
- Q2 GAAP net income and EPS diluted of $(168) million and $(1.80), respectively; GAAP results reflect a net $279 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to ADNT’s SS&M segment
- Q2 Adjusted-EBIT and Adjusted-EBITDA of $252 million and $363 million, respectively
- Q2 Adjusted-EPS diluted of $1.85
- Cash and cash equivalents of $353 million at March 31, 2018
- Gross debt and net debt of $3,678 million and $3,325 million, respectively, at March 31, 2018
For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the events section of the Adient investor website at www.investors.adient.com/events-and-presentations/events.*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.