Adient reports second quarter 2018 financial results

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today announced second quarter earnings.

Q2 GAAP net income and EPS diluted of $(168) million and $(1.80) , respectively; GAAP results reflect a net $279 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to ADNT’s SS&M segment

and , respectively; GAAP results reflect a net non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to ADNT’s SS&M segment Q2 Adjusted-EBIT and Adjusted-EBITDA of $252 million and $363 million , respectively

and , respectively Q2 Adjusted-EPS diluted of $1.85

Cash and cash equivalents of $353 million at March 31, 2018

at Gross debt and net debt of $3,678 million and $3,325 million , respectively, at March 31, 2018

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the events section of the Adient investor website at www.investors.adient.com/events-and-presentations/events.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.