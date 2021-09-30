Ad-hoc announcement: BMW AG raises earnings guidance for the financial year 2021

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG) increases the guidance corridor for the EBIT margin of the Automotive Segment from between 7% and 9% to between 9.5% and 10.5% for the financial year 2021

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG) increases the guidance corridor for the EBIT margin of the Automotive Segment from between 7% and 9% to between 9.5% and 10.5% for the financial year 2021. Additionally, the guidance corridor for the Return on Equity for the Financial Services Segment is revised from between 17% and 20% to between 20% and 23%.

Whilst the semiconductor supply restrictions are expected to further impact production and deliveries to customers in the coming months, BMW AG expects that the continuing positive pricing effects for both new and pre-owned vehicles will overcompensate these negative sales volume effects in the current financial year.

The positive earnings effects will positively impact Group earnings before taxes which remain forecast to increase significantly. The Free Cash Flow in the Automotive Segment is now expected to be around € 6.5 billion.

The definition of the above-mentioned financial indicators is provided in the glossary of the BMW Group Report 2020 on pages 326 to 329.

The Quarterly Statement to 30 September 2021 will be published on 3 November 2021.

