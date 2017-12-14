ACEA: Passenger car registrations: +4.1% over 11 months; +5.9% in November

In November 2017, registrations of new passenger cars in the EU totalled 1,216,702 units. Demand increased by 5.9% compared to the same month last year, mostly driven by the fact that there was one extra working day this November.

In November 2017, registrations of new passenger cars in the EU totalled 1,216,702 units. Demand increased by 5.9% compared to the same month last year, mostly driven by the fact that there was one extra working day this November. Nearly all major EU markets performed well: Spain (+12.4%) and France (+10.3%) posted double-digit growth, followed by Germany (+9.4%) and Italy (+6.8%). The UK car market, however, contracted for the eighth consecutive month, with registrations falling by 11.2% in November.

Eleven months into the year, the European car market continued its positive momentum (+4.1%), counting more than 14 million new passenger cars registered. Among the five big markets, Italy (+8.7%) and Spain (+7.8%) recorded the strongest gains, followed by France (+5.3%) and Germany (+3.0%). By contrast, car demand in the United Kingdom decreased by 5.0% so far in 2017.

