ACEA: Passenger car registrations: +3.9% over 10 months; +5.9% in October

In October 2017, EU demand for passenger cars returned to growth after September’s decline. Registrations of new cars totalled 1,169,672 units, or 5.9% higher than in October last year. Nearly all major EU markets performed well, especially Spain (+13.7%), France (+13.7%) and Italy (+7.1%). The United Kingdom, by contrast, saw new car registrations fall by 12.2% in October. Demand for passenger cars in the new EU member states grew by 20.1% last month, making a significant contribution to the solid performance of the EU market.

From January to October 2017, passenger car registrations across the European Union increased by 3.9%, totalling more than 12.8 million new vehicles registered. Among the five big markets, Italy (+8.9%) and Spain (+7.3%) posted the highest percentage gains, followed by France (+4.8%) and Germany (+2.3%). On the other hand, UK demand for cars decreased by 4.6% so far in 2017.

