ACEA: European Automotive Forum 2018: The future of urban (auto)mobility

The 2018 European Automotive Forum, organised by FEBIAC with the support of ACEA, will be held on Thursday 18 January 2018.

Urban automobility is changing rapidly, driven by the need for cleaner, smarter and safer ways of getting around in cities. While traditional car manufacturers are moving ahead to deliver exactly those vehicles that suit the needs of their customers, digitalization and changing regulation offer opportunities for new mobility solutions and disruptive business models.

How does the automotive industry respond to this changing environment? Can public authorities balance out the need for mobile yet green and pleasant cities? Which steps must be taken to tackle the transport challenges of the cities of tomorrow? How can new mobility providers contribute to this aim? And what’s the view of the citizens and businesses in all this?

The European Automotive Forum (EAF) is a biannual event benefiting from its unique setting amid the European Motorshow Brussels, close to the beating heart of the European Union. The 2018 edition of the EAF brings European policymakers and decision-makers in urban mobility together to debate the latest issues and developments.

After a successful 2016 EAF on ‘Driving Connected Cars into the Future’, and the well-received 2014 theme that focused on ‘What will the European automotive industry look like in 2020?”’, this year’s EAF will be dedicated to policy and technological developments in urban mobility, with the rise of connected vehicles, electrification and sharing technologies and business models to increase mobility, sustainability and safety in tomorrow’s cities.

Confirmed speakers:

Henrik Hololei, Director General DG Move, European Commission

Alexander De Croo, Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium

François Bellot, Belgian Minister of Mobility

Bart De Wever, Mayor of the City of Antwerp

Pex Langenberg, Vice Major of the City of Rotterdam

Grégoire Dallemagne, Chief Executive Officer, EDF Luminus

John Saffret, Chief Operational Officer, ALD International

Miel Horsten, General Manager, ALD Belgium

Eric Desomer, Managing Partner EMEA Automotive, Deloitte

Christophe Stadeler, Head of Automotive Strategy, Facebook

Thierry Willemarck, Deputy President, FIA

Anders Berger, Director, Public Affairs, Volvo Group

Virginie de Chassey, Senior Vice-President Public Affairs ,PSA Group

Lisa Füting, Senior Project Manager Urban Solutions, Audi AG

Bernd Gruner, Chairman Working Group Transport, Eurocommerce

Matthias Maedge, General Delegate EU office, IRU

Sylvain Haon, Director Knowledge & Membership Services, UITP

Mauro Morana, Founder & CEO, FlyMETRICS

Bruno Schröder, Technology Officer, Microsoft Belux

Tom Antonissen, EU Adviser, AKKA Technologies

Antonio Perlot, Secretary General, ACEM

Philippe Dehennin, President, FEBIAC

Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General, ACEA

