ACEA: Corona crisis: almost 1.5 million vehicles in production losses for European auto makers

Factory shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 crisis have resulted in lost production amounting to 1,465,415 motor vehicles to date, according to new figures published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

This figure – covering passenger cars, trucks, vans, buses and coaches – is up from 1.2 million units compared to one week ago. The number could climb further if shutdowns are prolonged or more plants are closed, ACEA cautions. The average shutdown duration EU-wide currently stands at 18 working days.

In terms of employment, the jobs of at least 1,138,536 people working in EU auto manufacturing have been affected by these shutdowns so far (up from 1,110,107 last week). This figure only refers to people directly employed by vehicle manufacturers; the impact right across the automotive supply chain is clearly much more far-reaching.

ACEA is highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the EU auto industry – in terms of the number of employees affected as well as lost production in units – in weekly-updated interactive maps covering the 27 EU member states and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE: ACEA