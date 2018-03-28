ACEA: Auto makers equip all new car models with life-saving eCall

As of this Saturday (31 March), automobile manufacturers will equip all new car types with eCall; a system that automatically dials emergency services in the event of a serious road traffic accident.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) welcomes this milestone, which has been made possible thanks to huge investments by the industry.

“eCall has the potential to save many lives by shortening the reaction time of emergency services. This means that ambulances, fire engines and the police can intervene as quickly as possible within the ‘golden hour’ after a collision,” explained ACEA Secretary General, Erik Jonnaert.

“The rollout of eCall is just one of many developments designed to limit the effects of road accidents,” Jonnaert stated. “Looking towards the future, ‘active safety’ technologies – which can prevent accidents from happening at all – offer massive potential to further improve road safety, for example by automatically intervening when a driver fails to react in time.”

ACEA also calls for an integrated approach to safety, combining further improvements in vehicle technology with improved driver training, better road design and maintenance, and the enforcement of existing traffic regulations.

