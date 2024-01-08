ACCESS and MediaTek bringing advanced Twine4Car automotive infotainment services to auto OEMs

ACCESS Europe GmbH, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the TV and automotive markets, and MediaTek today announced that the two companies are expanding their successful collaboration to provide the automotive industry with an integrated solution combining MediaTek chipsets with a car-centric app store and in-car entertainment platform from ACCESS

ACCESS Europe GmbH, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the TV and automotive markets, and MediaTek today announced that the two companies are expanding their successful collaboration to provide the automotive industry with an integrated solution combining MediaTek chipsets with a car-centric app store and in-car entertainment platform from ACCESS. The first demonstration of the partnership will be exhibited at CES 2024.

“Together with ACCESS, we are empowering OEMs with everything needed to build advanced infotainment solutions for the next generation of connected cars,” said Ephrem Chemaly, General Manager and Vice President of the Automotive Business Unit at MediaTek. “ACCESS is an ideal launch partner for our IVI efforts based on its years of experience providing technology and in-car entertainment options to some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers.”

The joint solution includes the ACCESS Twine™ For Car (Twine4Car) entertainment platform, providing OEMS with a customizable in-car app store and content solution that elevates In-Vehicle-Infotainment to the next level. With Twine4Car, automotive OEMs and Tier 1s can offer versatile entertainment services encompassing video, audio, and games across the car’s head unit, rear-seat entertainment, and customer devices such as tablets and mobile phones via in-car Wi-Fi. This adaptable IVI solution seamlessly integrates with in-car operating systems, such as Android and Linux. The ACCESS automotive solution portfolio includes an in-vehicle app store that has car-centric audio, video, communication, navigation, POI, charging, and parking apps. Twine4Car empowers OEMs to provide drivers and passengers with an extensive global content portfolio through a seamless in-car user experience, bridging the gap between the automotive and content industries.

“We are delighted to partner with MediaTek, a global leader in SoCs, for the in-car entertainment market,” says Michi Uemetsu, CTO of ACCESS. “Pre-integrating Twine4Car with MediaTek’s flagship chipsets provides automotive OEMs a path to delivering the apps, content, software and hardware that provides drivers and passengers with engaging next-generation in-car infotainment experiences.”

SOURCE: ACCESS