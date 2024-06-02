Accelerating expansion with big space, Geely unveils 7-seat SUV Okavango in Kazakhstan

Geely held a new product launch event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, announcing the introduction of the Okavango, a spacious 7-seat SUV model designed for family travel and versatile using scenarios

Geely held a new product launch event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, announcing the introduction of the Okavango, a spacious 7-seat SUV model designed for family travel and versatile using scenarios. The Okavango not only provides Kazakh automotive users with an improved family travel experience in terms of comfort and companionship, but also further enhances Geely Auto’s product lineup in Kazakhstan.

The event was Geely’s first to utilize multi-platform live streaming, attracting 10,000+ online viewers. A total of 274 partners, business representatives, media influencers, and guest users participated in the launch event, witnessing the debut of Geely Auto’s first 7-seat SUV in Kazakhstan and personally experiencing the diverse lifestyle offered by the Okavango through test drives and outdoor activities.

As local Kazakh car blogger Timur Mustafaev spoke highly of the new model after his test drive, “The Okavango offers users the opportunity to share precious moments with their families during travels. With our vast homeland of Kazakhstan boasting diverse and stunning landscapes, the Okavango’s ample power and spacious interior make it perfect for embarking on adventures with family and friends to explore the expansive beauty of Kazakhstan.”

As a spacious 7-seat SUV model focused on family scenarios, the Okavango introduces an innovative travel concept that emphasizes the driving and riding experience of all passengers. The interior space features independent 7-seat (2+3+2) layout, the only one of its class, supporting flexible and variable space design with 32 possible seat combinations. Particular attention is paid to the comfort of third-row passengers, providing comfortable head, leg, and shoulder space. When the second and third-row seats are fully folded down, the Okavango offers a maximum cargo space of 2360 liters, meeting various outdoor needs such as camping.

While providing high-performance driving experiences, the Okavango also features unparalleled comfort and stability both in the city and on mountain roads, thanks to the independent front and rear suspension system.

The Okavango deeply understands the safety needs of large families and is equipped with top-of-the-line vehicle safety features. The car features a comprehensive set of safety and driver assistance systems, including six airbags – front for the driver and front passenger, side airbags, as well as curtain airbags, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) system.

Kay Yang, Geely Auto International’s Country Manager in Kazakhstan, said, “Kazakhstan is a crucial part of Geely’s market and product strategy in Central Asia. Since officially entering the Kazakh market in December 2022, Our market share and brand ranking have rapidly increased with 16 opening Geely Centers in 11 cities. ”

Currently, Geely offers six models in Kazakhstan, including the Emgrand, Monjaro, Atlas, Coolray, Tugella, and the newly launched Okavango from this event. The launch of the Okavango has generated high attention from Kazakhstani consumers, injecting new vitality into Geely’s continued thriving development in Kazakhstan.

SOURCE: Geely