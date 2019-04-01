ABB charges Hannover Messe’s first emission-free shuttle service

Running from 1 to 5 April, Hannover Messe will draw nearly 220,000 visitors from around the world, all looking for the latest innovations in industrial technology. This year, visitors will be transported around the site on a new emission-free hybrid shuttle bus, powered by ABB’s high-power chargers.

ABB will supply its High-Power 300PD OppCharge system to power a Volvo Hybrid bus that will shuttle guests around the world’s biggest exhibition space, which spans 26 halls and pavilions. The bus has been provided by Göttinger Verkehrsbetriebe (GV) and forms part of a fleet organized by Üstra Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe AG (ÜSTRA).

This complete e-mobility solution will showcase the future of environmentally-friendly transportation. The emission free autonomy of the Volvo electric-hybrid bus offers a perfect solution for the shorter distances around the site. Combined with ABB fast charging, it offers emission free transportation all day long.

“ABB is writing the future of e-mobility and this is a great way to demonstrate the benefits of environmentally-friendly transport systems,” said Frank Muehlon, head of ABB’s global business for EV Charging Infrastructure. “Not only is the service extremely quiet, but it will provide a highly efficient way to transport visitors around the site. As a pioneering technology leader, ABB has always been at the forefront of making sustainable transport a reality and the opportunity to provide an electric shuttle service for Hannover Messe is a great way to bring our vision to life.”

The high-power 300PD bus charger delivers 300kW of charging power and can recharge a battery in three to six minutes. It is based on OppCharge, a concept for electric bus charging with direct current using a pantograph mounted on the infrastructure for end point charging. This allows buses to be charged at the end of the line, without impacting on the normal operation of the route.

The Hannover Messe project comes a year after ABB was commissioned to supply its high-power 200P chargers to charge the city of Goettingen’s public bus transport system, which uses three Volvo electric hybrid buses to transport more than 50,000 passengers every day.

“Our track record in Germany speaks for itself, with the success of the Goettingen system and our new shuttle service for Hannover Messe. Sustainable transport is the future, and this is a great opportunity to showcase our solution to delegates from around the world,” concluded Frank Muehlon

ABB is a global leader in EV charging infrastructure with 10,500 DC fast chargers sold across 73 countries, more than any other manufacturer. The company offers a wide portfolio of charging solutions for most applications in private and public environments, which combine maximum user safety with flexibility and connectivity.

ABB’s charging solutions are part of ABB Ability™, the company’s unified, cross-industry digital offering, delivering web-enabled connectivity that allows e-mobility charging network operators to perform several functions, including remote monitoring and configuring of charging points to resolve driver issues

