A record-breaking force of nature: the Bugatti W16 Mistral sets a new top-speed world record for an open-top car

With the closed-cockpit world record broken once more in 2019 with the mesmerizing Chiron Super Sport 300+ achieving 490.48 km/h, in search of ever-more challenging innovation Bugatti’s masterful, history-making engineering also extended to open-top vehicles. Three years after the momentous achievement of the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, this chapter in the automotive history books was opened with the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, reaching 408.84 km/h with the roof down, open to the elemental force of air.

As the pages of Bugatti’s legend turned to the present-day, so the storied marque sought to exceed that endeavor once more with an open-top vehicle. Building on the foundations of the incredible accomplishments already immortalized, the pursuit of another landmark moment in Bugatti’s rich history reached its crescendo in the wake of months of intricate preparation, and meticulously planned testing to explore the car’s immense capabilities.

And so that journey led to the project-zenith in Papenburg, on November 9th. From the esteemed guests in attendance, to CEO of Bugatti Rimac, Mate Rimac, the senior management team, the project crew and the intensely focused vehicle technicians – all immersed in overwhelming emotion as the run-briefing concluded, and the historic moment arrived.

Andy Wallace – Bugatti Pilote Officiel and winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours – assumed the controls of the one-off W16 Mistral World Record Car, warming up the vehicle’s bespoke high-performance tires on a first anticipatory lap. Ascending to a specified speed of 200 km/h into the banking of the track, Andy increased the speed before unleashing the full power of the vehicle as the straight opened up coming off the banking, taking it to new heights of record-speed. Under the meticulous control of SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, the achievement of a new world top-speed record for an open-top car was officially confirmed at the end of the run, with Andy reaching an incredible 453.91 km/h.