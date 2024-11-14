A record-breaking force of nature: the Bugatti W16 Mistral sets a new top-speed world record for an open-top car

Realized at the world-class track facilities of ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg GmbH, Germany, this record-breaking occasion followed in the footsteps of world-record runs that have been immortalized in automotive legend. In a story that began more than 14 years ago, in June 2010 with a Veyron 16.4 Super Sport reaching a record of 431.07 km/h, Bugatti has charted a historic course in the pursuit of unparalleled speed.
With the closed-cockpit world record broken once more in 2019 with the mesmerizing Chiron Super Sport 300+ achieving 490.48 km/h, in search of ever-more challenging innovation Bugatti’s masterful, history-making engineering also extended to open-top vehicles. Three years after the momentous achievement of the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, this chapter in the automotive history books was opened with the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, reaching 408.84 km/h with the roof down, open to the elemental force of air.
As the pages of Bugatti’s legend turned to the present-day, so the storied marque sought to exceed that endeavor once more with an open-top vehicle. Building on the foundations of the incredible accomplishments already immortalized, the pursuit of another landmark moment in Bugatti’s rich history reached its crescendo in the wake of months of intricate preparation, and meticulously planned testing to explore the car’s immense capabilities.
And so that journey led to the project-zenith in Papenburg, on November 9th. From the esteemed guests in attendance, to CEO of Bugatti Rimac, Mate Rimac, the senior management team, the project crew and the intensely focused vehicle technicians – all immersed in overwhelming emotion as the run-briefing concluded, and the historic moment arrived.
Andy Wallace – Bugatti Pilote Officiel and winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours – assumed the controls of the one-off W16 Mistral World Record Car, warming up the vehicle’s bespoke high-performance tires on a first anticipatory lap. Ascending to a specified speed of 200 km/h into the banking of the track, Andy increased the speed before unleashing the full power of the vehicle as the straight opened up coming off the banking, taking it to new heights of record-speed. Under the meticulous control of SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, the achievement of a new world top-speed record for an open-top car was officially confirmed at the end of the run, with Andy reaching an incredible 453.91 km/h.
For the first time in Bugatti’s history, the customer of the vehicle was in attendance to witness a record-breaking event for the ages, he was offered the opportunity to immerse themselves in an exclusive, exquisite experience throughout the weekend in honor of the momentous day. Reinforcing the purely unique and landmark nature of the occasion, the customer was bestowed with the incredible opportunity to join Andy on another high-speed run in the wake of the world record, almost reaching the same speed – and likely setting an unofficial record for the fastest-ever passenger ride.
Like each Bugatti owner, the customer of the W16 Mistral World Record Car had a unique vision to cement the legacy of their rare Bugatti collection: to own each of the Bugatti World Record Cars; the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition, and Chiron Super Sport 300+. Each icon joins the W16 Mistral World Record Car in this exceptional collection, while forming a unique representation of the marque in The Singh Collection – an incredible private car collection showcasing the aspirational achievements of the community from Punjab, India.
In addition to the World Record Cars’ monumental accomplishments, a unifying thread runs through the W16 Mistral World Record Car and each of its illustrious forebears. Signifying its membership of a truly incomparable collection, the unique €14m W16 Mistral World Record Car features unmistakable accents on the lower body and wheels in vibrant ‘Jet Orange’ – a color that has evolved from the original signature hue of the Veyron World Record Cars to define the record-breaking Chiron and W16 Mistral, married with a pure, visible-black carbon exterior. The spirit of this unique design language continues in the interior, with a plethora of orange-accented features throughout the cabin immersing the driver in the aura of record-breaking triumph.
Reflecting on the immense moment in the history of Bugatti and indeed the automotive world, Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, said: