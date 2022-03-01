A Kodo evolution – The all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV world premiere 8th March 2022

Latest developments in Mazda’s unique Kodo design philosophy

The subtle yet confident styling of Mazda’s new flagship model, the all-new CX-60 PHEV, represents the latest development of the company’s unique Kodo design philosophy.

The strong personality of the CX-60 comes from it’s beautiful and natural proportions, clearly revealing its front-engine, rear-wheel drive character.

The exterior design is inspired by the Japanese aesthetic principle of ‘less is more’ and the concept of Ma – the calm and dignified beauty of empty space, creating a car that is subtle yet radiates a confident appearance.

Seen in profile, a bold flow of light coming from the roof end to the rear fender sweeps down like a strong line written by a Japanese calligraphy brush and plants the car firmly on the ground.

This, combined with the front opening shoulder line, creates the subtle movement on the side of the car that reflects the environment in a unique yet simple way, bringing the car to life.

Creating additional visual impact, Mazda has created a new white body colour – a delicately reflective paint crafted specifically to highlight the beauty of the CX-60 through contrasting light and shadow.

SOURCE: Mazda