7 VDL Futura FDD2s for Cialone Tour in Italy

On 19 April 2018, VDL Bus & Coach delivered 7 VDL Futura FDD2-141/510s to Cialone Tour in Italy. Cialone Tour will deploy these double-deckers on behalf of Flixbus. The 7 Futura FDD2-141s will drive on various national and international intercity lines. Internationally, these Flixbus connections are operated from Italy to France, Germany and Switzerland and vice versa, such as Rome-Frankfurt, Venice-Lausanne and Marseille-Salerno. “We look forward to adding these 7 VDL Futuras FDD2-141 to our fleet for our Flixbus routes. It has been a pleasure to work with VDL Bus & Coach and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in the future’’, says the Cialone family.
Marcel Jacobs, Commercial Director of VDL Bus & Coach, says, “We are proud to be delivering the largest order for VDL Futura double-deckers for Flixbus in Italy to Cialone Tour and are confident that Cialone Tour and the Flixbus users will get plenty of enjoyment from this deluxe VDL Futura FDD2-141. The segment for double-decker vehicles in Italy is growing and this order underscores the increasing popularity of the VDL Futura FDD2.”
VDL Futura FDD2-141
The seven Futuras for Cialone Tour are fitted with seating for 74+1+1 passengers and a wheelchair space. VDL Class 500 seats, with luxurious upholstery, USB connections and 220 volt sockets, armrest between the double seats and leather armrests on the rear seat, offers lots of comfort for passengers, making travel on the Futura FDD2 an extremely pleasant experience. Comfort, safety, design and technology are optimally matched to one other.
Profit of Ownership
The VDL Futura FDD2 delivers the best possible contribution to ‘Profit of Ownership’. The lightweight modular construction, combined with the fuel-efficient powertrain and aerodynamic design, guarantees low fuel consumption and hence low CO2 emissions. The combination of low fuel consumption and high passenger capacity represents an extremely profitable investment for the coach operator.
Cialone Tour spa
Cialone Tour was founded in 1895 by Mr Giovan Battista Cialone and initially provided passenger transport between the station and the city centre in Ferentino (Italy). In the 1950s Cialone Tour also started renting out coaches. Even today, Cialone still offers these two services and is the official carrier for various sports clubs, including All Blacks and Frosinone Calcio. Family business Cialone Tour is run by three brothers from the Cialone family and their children. They are at the fourth generation and the fifth is already being prepared.
VDL Bus & Coach
The core activities of VDL Bus & Coach consist of the development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales of a wide range of buses, coaches and chassis modules, the conversion or extension of mini & midi buses and the purchase and sales of second-hand buses. Manufacturing takes place in the Netherlands and Belgium. VDL Bus & Coach places high value on quality, safety, durability, the environment, low fuel consumption, comfort and low maintenance costs. Sales of VDL Bus & Coach products take place through a worldwide network consisting of corporate-owned sales offices, importers and agents in more than 30 countries. This makes it possible to offer custom- made transport solutions. For after-sales and maintenance, the client can count on rapid, hassle- free assistance from VDL Bus & Coach employees in any of the many service locations. An extensive distribution network ensures that spare parts and accessories are delivered to the requested destination as quickly as possible. VDL Bus & Coach is one of the largest bus producers in Europe.
VDL Groep
VDL Bus & Coach is part of VDL Groep. VDL Groep, with its head office in Eindhoven (The Netherlands), is an international industrial company focused on the development, production and sales of semi-finished products, buses & coaches and other finished products and the assembly of cars. Since the founding in 1953 this family-owned company has grown to include 95 operating companies, spread over 20 countries with more than 16,000 employees and an annual turnover of 5.049 billion euros in 2017. The strength of VDL Groep lies in the mutual cooperation between the companies.