7 VDL Futura FDD2s for Cialone Tour in Italy

On 19 April 2018, VDL Bus & Coach delivered 7 VDL Futura FDD2-141/510s to Cialone Tour in Italy. Cialone Tour will deploy these double-deckers on behalf of Flixbus. The 7 Futura FDD2-141s will drive on various national and international intercity lines. Internationally, these Flixbus connections are operated from Italy to France, Germany and Switzerland and vice versa, such as Rome-Frankfurt, Venice-Lausanne and Marseille-Salerno. “We look forward to adding these 7 VDL Futuras FDD2-141 to our fleet for our Flixbus routes. It has been a pleasure to work with VDL Bus & Coach and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in the future’’, says the Cialone family.

Marcel Jacobs, Commercial Director of VDL Bus & Coach, says, “We are proud to be delivering the largest order for VDL Futura double-deckers for Flixbus in Italy to Cialone Tour and are confident that Cialone Tour and the Flixbus users will get plenty of enjoyment from this deluxe VDL Futura FDD2-141. The segment for double-decker vehicles in Italy is growing and this order underscores the increasing popularity of the VDL Futura FDD2.”

VDL Futura FDD2-141

The seven Futuras for Cialone Tour are fitted with seating for 74+1+1 passengers and a wheelchair space. VDL Class 500 seats, with luxurious upholstery, USB connections and 220 volt sockets, armrest between the double seats and leather armrests on the rear seat, offers lots of comfort for passengers, making travel on the Futura FDD2 an extremely pleasant experience. Comfort, safety, design and technology are optimally matched to one other.

Profit of Ownership

The VDL Futura FDD2 delivers the best possible contribution to ‘Profit of Ownership’. The lightweight modular construction, combined with the fuel-efficient powertrain and aerodynamic design, guarantees low fuel consumption and hence low CO2 emissions. The combination of low fuel consumption and high passenger capacity represents an extremely profitable investment for the coach operator.

Cialone Tour spa

Cialone Tour was founded in 1895 by Mr Giovan Battista Cialone and initially provided passenger transport between the station and the city centre in Ferentino (Italy). In the 1950s Cialone Tour also started renting out coaches. Even today, Cialone still offers these two services and is the official carrier for various sports clubs, including All Blacks and Frosinone Calcio. Family business Cialone Tour is run by three brothers from the Cialone family and their children. They are at the fourth generation and the fifth is already being prepared.