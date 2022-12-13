2024 Mazda CX-90 will be available with performance-oriented plug-in hybrid

Ahead of its world premiere in January 2023, Mazda North American Operations announced the first-ever 2024 CX-90 will be available nationwide as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Ahead of its world premiere in January 2023, Mazda North American Operations announced the first-ever 2024 CX-90 will be available nationwide as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

While this is Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid in the U.S., the CX-90 PHEV will maintain the responsiveness, performance, and driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles. This all-new e-Skyactiv powertrain, tuned specifically for the North American market, will provide customers with the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency.

SOURCE: Mazda