2024 Chevrolet Traverse has family safety in mind, more tech, adds Z71 off-road capability

Three-row midsize SUV builds on signature versatility and active safety features, with best-in-class 17.7-inch-diagonal touchscreen, available Super Cruise driver assistance technology and more

Redesigned from the ground up, the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Traverse strengthens Chevy’s position in the midsize SUV segment. Offering bold design with more truck-like proportions, key safety features with families in mind, combined with greater horsepower and torque from an all-new engine. The new Traverse is positioned to lead in its highly competitive segment and grow its customer base thanks to the new off-road capable Z71 model.

“Our new Traverse is designed and engineered to act and look more like an SUV,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “Led by the all-new Z71, the 2024 Traverse builds on the success of its predecessor and will undoubtedly enable us to be in more customer driveways.”

Four distinct trims — LS, LT, Z71 and RS — offer unique design and greater content choices, with all-new and enhanced safety features and technologies across the lineup.

All models are powered by an all-new 2.5L turbocharged engine that delivers a GM-estimated 315 horsepower and GM-estimated 317 lb-ft of torque, delivering more power than the previous models, including a 19% increase in torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive — including an off-road-capable twin-clutch AWD system unique to the Z71. When properly equipped, the new Traverse has a max trailering rating of up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg).9

All-new Traverse Z71

The Traverse Z71 answers the call of experience-seeking adventurers who are bringing the family and their gear along for the journey, with a roster of off-road-capable features included as standard:

More than 1-inch increased ground clearance coupled with increased track width for added stability, handling and capability

All-terrain tires bring increased capability coupled with 18-inch wheels designed exclusively for Z71

Unique front fascia purposely designed for improved approach angle, with an aluminum skid plate and signature Z71 red tow hooks

Twin-clutch AWD system designed to optimize traction and handling in off-road driving conditions

Unique dampers with hydraulic rebound control to improve off-road-capability

Specific Terrain Mode within the driver-selectable drive modes

Hill Descent Control

Standard trailering package

More standard safety and driver assistance features than ever

When it comes to safety and driver assistance technologies, the 2024 Traverse delivers with meaningful features, starting with standard Chevy Safety Assist2 — a suite of safety features and driver assistance technologies that includes:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Alert

Following Distance Indicator

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

IntelliBeam ® High Beam Assist

High Beam Assist Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking10

Additional standard safety and driver assistance2 features include:

Rear Park Assist

Safety Alert Seat

HD Rear Vision Camera

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

HD Surround Vision

Speed Limit Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

Side Bicyclist Alert

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

All Traverse trims come with an updated Buckle to Drive feature that requires the front-seat passenger, as well as the driver to be buckled before driving, and Teen Driver2 via the MyChevy app. Rear Seat Belt Reminder is also new, which alerts the driver if second or third row passengers have taken off their seat belt. According to NHTSA, in 2021, 26,325 passenger vehicle occupants were killed, and about 50% of those killed were not buckled (based on known seat belt use). Features like Buckle to Drive and Rear Seat Belt Reminder in the Traverse are strong reminders for drivers and their passengers to buckle every time they are in the vehicle.

Available features include Super Cruise1 hands-free driver assistance technology, including trailering and automatic lane change capabilities, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist2 and Driver Attention Assist2.

Bold, rugged design

Framed by an all-new, more purposeful silhouette, the styling of the redesigned Traverse balances crossover- and truck-inspired design elements to give the vehicle a rugged, ready-for-anything presence.

A planted stance, with wheels pushed to the corners and strong-appearing shoulders, add to the commanding presence.

“The bold exterior of the all-new Traverse helps redefine its role and capability for customers,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “It is as versatile as ever, but with an increased focus on capability that reflects the spirit of its owners.”

Each trim has its own personality, achieved with unique accents and additional details including:

Midnight/Sport Edition available on LS and LT

All-new front and rear lighting, including standard LEDs

Walk-up lighting animation that greets owners as they approach their vehicle (with an enabled key) on RS

Standard true dual-exhaust system with bright chrome quad tips

Available AutoSense Liftgate, a first for Traverse

New panoramic dual-glass sunroof with power sunshade is available on LT, Z71 and standard on RS

Three all-new exterior colors: Lakeshore Blue, Stardust and Harvest Bronze

The RS trim is elevated with premium features and design elements that infuse it with a sporty demeanor, including:

RS interior and exterior badging

All-new 22-inch high-gloss black aluminum wheels

Unique suspension tuning for sportier ride-and-handling characteristics

Blackout accents on the grille, roof rails and moldings

Distinctive interior cues including a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, headrest detailing and a Jet Black theme with red accents

Standard second row one-touch power-folding seats to improve access for third row occupants

Airy, tech-forward passenger space

The new Traverse’s interior is all about the driver experience. It picks up the technology-forward ethos of other recently introduced Chevrolet models, with clean, sweeping lines and a lower beltline that conveys a more spacious feel. The instrument panel is also lower than the previous model, which enhances outward visibility and the feeling of airiness.

Display screens are the centerpiece of the cabin, starting with the best-in-class standard 17.7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen3. It’s more than two times larger than the largest available screen in the previous model and is the gateway to the Traverse’s connectivity. Wireless phone charging5 and Wi-Fi Hotspot4 are also available, and six USB ports6 are standard.

The Traverse is connected by OnStar®11 to provide customers with a variety of available safety, entertainment, convenience and driver experience features, including 24/7 access to live OnStar advisors, on-demand vehicle diagnostics11, HD streaming, in-vehicle apps11, and more.

Additional interior details include:

Best-in-class max cargo capacity of 98 cubic-feet (2,763 liters) 8

Larger, 11-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center

A column-mounted electronic transmission shifter that opens up more storage and useable space between the driver and front passenger

A pass-through console design that enables even more storage capability. It is easily accessible, while also tucked away, for a clean, organized appearance

Convenient side-by-side cup holders for the driver and front passenger

Available heated front and second-row outboard seats

Available heated steering wheel and outside mirrors

Premium Evotex seating surfaces available on LT and Z71

Leather-appointed first- and second-row seating surfaces standard on RS

When it comes to seating and cargo versatility, Traverse offers a number of flexible second- and third-row configurations:

Eight-passenger seating standard on LS, with second- and third-row bench seats

Seven-passenger seating is standard on LT, Z71, and RS, with the eight-passenger configuration available on LT

Seven-passenger configurations include second-row captain’s chairs with SmartSlide, which eases access to the third row, even when a child seat is installed

One-touch folding second row and power-folding third-row standard on RS

Coming early 2024

The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Traverse will be available early 2024, with production to take place at GM’s Lansing Delta Township facility in Michigan7. Additional details, including pricing, will be announced closer to the start of production.

SOURCE: Chevrolet