2023 Nissan Ariya named to Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list for 2023

All-new, all-electric crossover offers a connected, spacious and aesthetically pleasing interior

The visually striking and highly functional interior of the all-new, all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya was today recognized as a standout in the industry, as one of the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX for 2023.

Judges for the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list, now in its 13th year, score vehicles on attributes that include design, comfort, materials, connectivity, controls and value. There is no price cap on vehicles considered for the award. In terms of user experience (UX), judges evaluate whether controls and infotainment systems are intuitive or difficult to use, and look for “surprise and delight” features throughout the cabin.

“Even amid all the new EV competition, the Ariya is a standout. Its eye-pleasing, tech-laden interior design beckons you in and, once there, rewards you with a high degree of comfort and clever functionality,” said Dave Zoia, Wards editor and Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is Nissan’s first all-electric crossover and offers seamless and purposeful technology that integrates and elevates Ariya’s driving capabilities, with features including available ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance technology, standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Alexa integration. Ariya’s interior features a flat, open floor and a minimalist instrument panel that blends seamlessly with the shape of the cabin and transitions into the doors.

SOURCE: Nissan