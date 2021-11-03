2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz earns IIHS safety award

The new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz crew cab, a small pickup, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, when equipped with specific headlights

To qualify for either of the Institute’s two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

Headlight ratings are what separate the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK. For the lower-tier award, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the “plus,” good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

The Santa Cruz, Hyundai’s first pickup sold in North America, meets all the requirements for the lower-tier award. Both the standard and optional front crash prevention systems earn superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and the LED projector headlights available on the SEL Premium and Limited trims earn a good rating. A poor rating for the base halogens prevents the pickup from qualifying for the highest award.

SOURCE: IIHS