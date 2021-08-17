2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback models coming to US this fall

Combining technology, craftsmanship, and performance with purposeful innovations, the 2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback are making their way to the U.S. this fall, adding to Audi’s portfolio of all-electric performance vehicles

Combining technology, craftsmanship, and performance with purposeful innovations, the 2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback are making their way to the U.S. this fall, adding to Audi’s portfolio of all-electric performance vehicles.

Audi e-tron S models carry two electric motors on the rear axle and one on the front and are able to generate a nearly instantaneous 496 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque in boost mode for eight seconds at a time. Because the two rear motors are independent of one another, they can operate with the utmost precision and can help the driver power out of corners with the confidence of torque vectoring. In normal driving, the front motor remains off until it is needed.

When called upon, the front motor provides power, aids traction, and benefits the driver with brake-based torque vectoring that can activate within milliseconds of the e-tron S sensing wheel slip. This provides the confidence in both performance driving and driving in inclement conditions.

In Dynamic mode, electric quattro® can prioritize how power is distributed to the rear wheels, providing the driver the ability to execute controlled drifts. Safely. On a closed course. Our legal team requires us to add this part.

Looks that thrill

Nearly two inches wider than the e-tron and e-tron Sportback models, the e-tron S is the only Audi “S” model with wider bodywork than the standard model. Their front and rear bumpers have strong contours and large, expressive air curtains that set them apart from other e-tron models. Each front fender extends 0.9” wider than previous e-tron models; standard 20” wheels (9.0” wide) with all-season tires are tucked into each corner; 21” and 22” wheels with summer tires are available with the Black Optic package (both optional wheel packages are 10.5” wide).

Both the e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback can be equipped with Digital Matrix LED headlights as an option – another world first in mass production that Audi introduced with the e-tron Sportback in the fall of 2019. Each light is divided into 1.3 million pixels and can be controlled with great precision, which opens up many new functions. While drivers can select between five unique welcome and exit lighting graphics, additional features may be unlocked as U.S. regulations allow, including on-road lane markers and lightbeams that can dip around or below other cars. Matrix-design LED headlights come standard.

Smart. Very smart.

Well-appointed, both e-tron S models come standard with a 12.3” virtual cockpit in addition to a dual-screen MMI display – 10.1” upper and 8.6” lower display. Technology comes en masse, with standard:

3D satellite navigation imagery via Google with a newly updated e-tron route planner

Predictive Traffic Light Information that can provide speed recommendations to maintain “green waves” as well as provide time to green

Integrated Toll Module built into the rearview mirror that is interoperable with all major tolling agencies in the U.S.

In-vehicle LTE-powered Wi-Fi for up to eight connected devices (requires subscription)

Topview camera

Traffic sign recognition

Audi active lane assist with turn assist

Audi pre sense front

Adaptive cruise assist

Audi phonebox with signal booster

Optional are power soft-closing doors, dual-pane acoustic front side windows, intersection assist, and a head-up display. The interior is adorned with standard fine ash wood trim and 12-way diamond-stitched Valcona leather sport seats. Heated outboard rear Valcona leather seats come standard as well.

The optional front Individual Contour Seat Package adds ventilation, massaging, passenger-side memory functions, and Valcona and Milano leather combination seating surfaces.

Torque – and more torque

In normal driving mode, the e-tron S generates a nearly instant 429 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of its single front and dual rear asynchronous motors. In boost mode, those numbers jump to 496 horsepower and a bountiful 718 lb-ft of torque, allowing for estimated 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds.

The three motors are powered by a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, placed low in the chassis for optimal handling. Charging is made easy through dual charging ports, adding convenience for the driver to charge up to 150 kW – which can provide about 5-80% charge in under 30 minutes – at a Level 3 DC public fast charger. The e-tron S comes standard with a 9.6 kW AC Level 2 charger, and white-glove concierge home installation services for a home charger installation are available through Qmerit.

Performance is aided by a standard adaptive air suspension. Upgraded six-piston front brake calipers, painted Dynamic Orange, clamp down on 15.7” front brake calipers. With the towing package, e-tron S models have a rated capacity of 3,300 lb.

EPA-estimated driving range with the standard wheel/tire package is 208 miles for e-tron S and 212 miles for the e-tron Sportback S.

The Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback are manufactured in a certified carbon-neutral plant in Brussels, Belgium, and first entered production mid-2020 for European markets. They join the e-tron and e-tron Sportback models, which recently posted their best sales in the U.S. the first half of 2021, and are complemented by the all-new e-tron GT and upcoming Q4 e-tron model lines.

By the end of 2021, Audi aims to have the largest offering of fully electric models of any automaker in the U.S. Including plug-in hybrid vehicles, Audi plans to electrify approximately 30% of its U.S. model lineup by 2025 and become net CO2-neutral globally by 2050.

SOURCE: Audi