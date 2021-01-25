2021 Mazda CX-5: Better connected, better to drive

An updated version of Mazda’s stylish, spacious and dynamic SUV, the CX-5, is now on sale throughout Europe. The 2021 CX-5 is also available as one of Mazda’s 100th Anniversary limited edition series, and as a new ‘Homura’ special edition model.

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 features upgraded Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology for greater convenience, peace of mind and safety, and engine and transmission updates for a more responsive driving experience and reductions in CO 2 emissions.

The upgraded HMI system combines a new, faster, clearer 10.25-inch centre display and even more intuitive Commander control operation with an expanded range of Connected Services operable by the latest MyMazda App. Numerous convenience and peace-of-mind functions include Remote Door Locking, a Vehicle Finder, the remote pre-programming of multiple navigation destinations, a Vehicle Health Report, dealership contact and service booking request, Roadside Assistance, and a Security Alert.

Several powertrain improvements result in a better, more environmentally-friendly driving experience. These include optimised accelerator pedal operation for better vehicle response and control, improved engine response to throttle inputs, enhanced responsiveness of the six-speed automatic transmission and reductions in CO 2 emissions. In addition, the 135 kW/184 PS Skyactiv-D 2.2 diesel engine is now offered with front-wheel drive for the first time.¹

The introduction of an ‘Homura’ special edition adds even greater strength and passion to the 2021 Mazda CX-5 model range. Homura means fire or flame in Japanese, and this is reflected in the model’s unique black exterior and interior detailing, bespoke upholstery with red stitching, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inspired by Mazda’s first passenger car – the R360 Coupe, the CX-5 100th Anniversary limited edition’s colour scheme features Snowflake White Pearlescent exterior paint contrasted with burgundy interior carpet and leather seats, and the application of Mazda’s 100th anniversary logo in several key locations.

Launched in 2012, the original CX-5 was the first Mazda to feature both Kodo design and Skyactiv technology. It set new dynamic standards, changing perceptions of how engaging a compact SUV could be. Thereafter, successive updates and refinements to every aspect of the vehicle led to the CX-5 growing into a core model accounting for about 35% of the company’s annual sales. To date, 490,870 units have been sold in Europe, and a total of some 3,190,000 in 130 countries around the world. Globally, the CX-5 remains Mazda’s best-selling model.²

¹ Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-D 2.2: WLTP fuel consumption (combined) 5.6 -6.6 l/100km; WLTP CO 2 emissions (combined) 147 -173 g/km. Vehicles are homologated in accordance with the type approval procedure WLTP (Regulation (EU) 1151 / 2017; Regulation (EU) 2007/715). NEDC fuel consumption (combined) 4.9l/100km; NEDC CO 2 emissions (combined) 128 – 147g/km. To provide comparability the referred values are NEDC – values determined in line with Implementation Regulation (EU) 1153 / 2017.

SOURCE: Mazda