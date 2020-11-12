2021 Hyundai Palisade wins mid-size SUV of Texas category award at annual Texas Truck Rodeo

The Hyundai Palisade earned another accolade this week with the 2021 Palisade Calligraphy named the Mid-Size SUV of Texas at the 2020 Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Annual Texas Truck Rodeo. 39 trucks and SUVs competed in at the two-day Texas Truck Rodeo annual competition. 27 journalists evaluated vehicles in 10 categories in both on-road and off-road environments. They evaluated the interior, exterior, value, performance and personal appeal of each vehicle.

In naming the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Mid-Size SUV of Texas, the TAWA journalists lauded the vehicle’s “stunning looks, top-flight technology and comfortable confidence.” They also noted “great exterior lines give it a rich look” and “the interior shines and appears to be from vehicles in a different price range.”

“We’re thrilled TAWA journalists recognized the Palisade. TAWA journalists are SUV and truck experts and know and understand the needs of the Texas driver. We are proud the Palisade reflects the unique character, desire and needs of these very distinct drivers,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

SOURCE: Hyundai North America