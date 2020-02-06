2020 INFINITI Q60 sports coupe at a glance

The 2020 INFINITI Q60 continues to offer a daring exterior design, tailored interior and advanced technology that empowers the drive. For 2020, the INFINITI Q60 is offered in three grade levels – PURE, LUXE and RED SPORT 400. Each is available in a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. Power is provided by an advanced 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, which is available in two states of tune – 300 horsepower (PURE and LUXE) or 400 horsepower (RED SPORT 400).

Enhancements for the 2020 model year include:

A new generation INFINITI InTouch™ System with HD twin screen display, WiFi Hotspot, and illuminated USB Type-C port

Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration

RED SPORT 400 models receive new red contrast interior stitching, genuine black carbon fiber trim with exclusive dark matte chrome accents, and redesigned paddle shifters

In addition, a new EDITION 30 Package is offered, which includes 19-inch dark-finished aluminum-alloy wheels with black center caps and 255/40R19 all-season tires, black mesh grille with dark chrome grille surround, dark chrome exterior trim, black mirror caps, graphite headliner and pillars, Black Maple Wood interior trim and illuminated EDITION 30 kickplates.

The Q60’s bold exterior expresses a powerful elegance through its daring proportions and taut, muscular lines. The Q60’s aggressive stance gives an impression of stability and driving potential, while its low center of gravity has a positive overall effect on driving dynamics. Signature design cues ensure that the Q60 is instantly recognizable as an INFINITI, such as the LED headlights, double-arch grille and the crescent-shaped C-pillars that arc forward and emphasize the car’s in-motion appearance.

The Q60 interior was modeled around the concept of a driver’s glove – fitted, personal and tailored for the person behind the wheel. The driver-centric cockpit offers an array of premium comfort and convenience features, including 8-way power front seats, available semi-aniline leather seating surfaces, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Active Noise Cancellation and available Bose® Performance Series Audio system with 13 speakers and Bose® Centerpoint® simulated surround.

The revised INFINITI InTouch™ dual touch-screen displays (8-inch upper, 7-inch lower) now features a WiFi Hotspot. It puts communication with the outside world within easy reach, with integration of hands-free phone and available moving map navigation and entertainment systems.

The Q60’s advanced VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine is available in two states of tune – 300 horsepower or 400 horsepower. Both versions have been developed to provide an ideal mix of drivability, efficiency and performance. All 2020 Q60 models come equipped with a refined 7-speed automatic transmission with available paddle shifters on RED SPORT 400 models.

The INFINITI Drive Mode Selector with Snow, Eco, Standard, Sport and Personal settings is also standard on all models, part of the INFINITI InTuition™ System, an advanced customizable digital environment system that allows drivers to create unique settings for engine, suspension and steering (when equipped with INFINITI Direct Adaptive Steering®) settings.

Standard on all Q60 models is INFINITI’s Rack Electronic Power Steering. This system provides a linear and in-control driving experience that can be tuned through the Drive Mode Selector. INFINITI’s industry leading Direct Adaptive Steering® is available on the Q60 RED SPORT 400 as part of the ProACTIVE Package. The system features a selection of steering modes, enabling tuning of steering response and effort.

Standard on RED SPORT 400 is INFINITI’s advanced Dynamic Digital Suspension, which offers two adjustable modes – Normal and Sport – and provides an optimal blend of ride comfort and class-leading response and agility.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: INFINITI