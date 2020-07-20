On July 17, 2020, 2020 Ford Everest got launched in Tibet with the witness from China National Mountaineering Team.

The member of China National Mountaineering Team gave the flag that reached the peak of Mount Everest to Ford Everest as a gift, to memorize the deep friendship. Mr. Jin Wenhui, the first Executive Vice President of JMC, handed the brand-new key of 2020 Ford Everest over to China National Mountaineering Team. Ford Everest shall continue to join hands with China National Mountaineering Team and reach the peaks.

“Everest Home” is a systematic service network for the Everest owners and other off-road lovers, which is a pioneer in the industry. “Everest Home” shall provide the basic service which is necessary for driving into Tibet, including repair & maintenance, rescue, accommodation, catering, tourism guide and medicals, etc.

With the official launch of 2020 Ford Everest, the first 15 “Everest Home” stations were established.

In addition, “JMC Xiqiao Project” officially kicked off the program of building bridges in Mozhu, Tibet. From 2007 until now, JMC has donated 387 bridges in 25 provincial regions nationwide, fixing the outing issues for about 600,000 poor people. Move forward with the original aspiration.

SOURCE: JMC