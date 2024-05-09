Suzuki to start sales of the all-new Swift in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation's Indian subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL), will start sales of the all-new Swift from today

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Indian subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL), will start sales of the all-new Swift from today. This 4th generation Swift is being manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (SMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of MSIL.

The Swift began production and sales in India in 2005. The Swift is a popular premium hatchback mainly amongst the youthful and spirited. It is known for its sporty and dynamic design with great driving performance. All three generations of the Swift have won numerous awards and accolades. In India, the Swift has sold a total of 2.97 million units*1.

The all-new 4th generation Swift will continue to build on its strong legacy. The sporty design of the Swift instils a sense of excitement. Complimenting the dynamic & sporty nature, it comes in 6 colors, with two new color options – Lustre Blue and Novel Orange along with 3 dual-tone options.

The all-new Swift comes with a new Z-series engine that combines driving performance and environment friendliness. The Swift represents innovation and driving pleasure, blending features for passenger safety with six airbags as standard equipment for all grades, ESP®*2, Hill Hold Assist, and a light yet rigid HEARTECT platform.

The Swift brand name holds a special place in the hearts of Indian customers. Each generation of this premium hatchback has been innovative in its time, anticipating and addressing evolving customer requirements.

With the launch of the all-new Swift, we are not only honoring our rich legacy, but also introducing cutting-edge innovations that connect the hearts of the youthful fan base of Suzuki enthusiasts across India.

*1 Total number of domestic sales of Swift in India till March 2024.

*2 ESP® is a registered trademark of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

SOURCE: Suzuki