Automobili Lamborghini holds Canadian debut of Urus SE, the first electrified version of the Super SUV

Italian automobile manufacturer takes next step in its electrification plan with the premiere of the most powerful version of the company’s best-selling vehicle

The new Lamborghini Urus SE[1], the plug-in hybrid variant of the brand’s Super SUV, made its Canadian debut this week in Toronto, following the global unveiling at Beijing Auto Show on April 24. Presented at The Symes, the PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version of Lamborghini’s top-selling model attracted customers, media guests and VIPs to the exclusive event attended by Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas.

“When the original Urus debuted in 2017, it transformed the perception of what an SUV could be with regard to performance and luxury,” said Baldi. “The Urus immediately became the company’s all-time best selling model, and it’s popularity continues with more than half of all Lamborghini sales in the Canadian market in 2023. The Urus SE is the next step in the evolution of the Super SUV and our Direzione Cor Tauri strategy, the plan to electrify the range while moving toward decarbonization.”

The Urus SE features a new design, optimized aerodynamics, unparalleled on-board technology, and a 789-horsepower hybrid powertrain, while boasting an 80% reduction in emissions. Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine and a 25-kWh lithium-ion battery, the Urus SE is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.4 seconds (Urus S[2]: 3.5), reaching a top speed of 312 km/h (Urus S: 305 km/h). The permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor located inside the 8-speed automatic transmission can act as a boost for the V8 combustion engine, but also as a traction element, making the Urus SE a 100% electric 4WD vehicle capable of traveling more than 60 kilometers in EV mode.

With the Urus SE, the company continues its Direzione Cor Tauri 2.0 strategy, moving ahead with the electrification of the Urus range and the path toward decarbonization that began with the introduction of the Revuelto[3] in March 2023. By the end of 2024, the electrification process will extend to the launch of a second HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) in the range, replacing the Huracán[4].

In 2023, Automobili Lamborghini delivered more than 10,000 vehicles, a company record and 12.1% more than the previous year. In the Canadian market, Urus models accounted for roughly 54% of Lamborghini sales and are among the top five vehicles sold in the country’s SSUV segment.

Customers will begin taking delivery of the Urus SE starting from the beginning of 2025.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage

[2] Fuel consumption and emission values of Urus S; Fuel consumption combined: 14,1 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 320 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

[4] Fuel consumption combined: 14,9-13,85 l/100km; CO2-emissions combined: 338-328 g/km; WLTP values

SOURCE: Lamborghini