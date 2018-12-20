2019 Acura RDX: America’s best-selling compact luxury SUV earns highest possible 2019 safety award from IIHS

Highest Possible IIHS safety ratings among all compact luxury SUVs

RDX achieves retail best-selling title following six-consecutive record months

RDX on pace to surpass 60,000 units, setting a new all-time record

The 2019 Acura RDX has earned the highest possible award and safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2019 RDX qualified for TOP SAFETY PICK+ thanks to a top rating of “GOOD” in all crashworthiness tests, standard AcuraWatch™ active safety technology that earns a superior rating, and available good-rated headlights. Since its launch in June, the all-new RDX has recorded six-consecutive monthly sales records to take the lead as America’s #1 retail-selling compact luxury SUV for 20181. Total sales for the year are on pace to surpass 60,000 units, marking a new all-time record for RDX.

According to the IIHS, “The 2019 Acura RDX excelled in our six crashworthiness evaluations, including the roof strength test. Our testing apparatus applied over 21,000 lbs of force to the RDX’s roof before it crushed 5 inches. That’s more than 5 times the weight of the vehicle.”

“The 2019 Acura RDX offers the highest level of standard safety and driver-assistance features in its class, so earning class-leading safety ratings is a strong proof point of the technology and design innovation we’re bringing to the game,” said Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president & general manager.

Developed by the company’s U.S. R&D team, the 2019 RDX has the newest generation of Acura’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, new high-strength steel door stiffener rings, and for the first time, eight airbags, including new driver and front-passenger knee airbags. Furthermore, RDX features the AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assisitive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, and Road Departure Mitigation. RDX also features Acura JewelEye™ LED headlights to help achieve its best-in-class ratings.

To earn the 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also needs available front crash prevention that earns an advanced or superior rating and available good-rated headlights. The RDX’s standard Jewel Eye™ LED headlights are rated good, while the curve-adaptive LED headlights equipped with the Advance Package are rated acceptable.

2019 Acura RDX

Debuting the next-generation of Acura design, performance and technology, and the model’s first-ever A-Spec variant, the all-new 2019 Acura RDX went on-sale June 1 at Acura dealerships nationwide with a class-leading array of premium features and technologies and a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP2) starting at $37,300 (excluding $995 destination and handling).

The 2019 RDX is built on an all-new, Acura-exclusive body and chassis architecture and incorporates a host of new premium features and technologies, including Acura’s award winning True Touchpad Interface™, an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof, available Acura ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio system, and next-generation Acura sport seats with up to 16-way power adjustability.

The 2019 RDX is powered by a direct-injected and turbocharged 2.0-liter, 16-valve powerplant with DOHC VTEC® valvetrain mated to the segment’s only 10-speed automatic transmission (10AT). Peak output of 272 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) bests RDX’s key compeitors from Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Volvo. The RDX is available with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ system, capable of distributing up to 70-percent of torque to the rear wheels, and up to 100-percent of that torque to either the left or right rear wheels, creating outstanding control and agility.

The 2019 Acura RDX is the first RDX to be designed and developed in America. Like its predecessor, the new RDX is manufactured in East Liberty, Ohio, using domestic and globally sourced parts, with the powertrain produced at the company’s plants in Ohio and Georgia.

Source: Acura