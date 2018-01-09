2018 starts with superb Škoda new car offers

It’s never been a better time to buy a new ŠKODA, with outstanding offers set to brighten up the cold winter months. ŠKODA is helping new car owners make their money go further in the New Year with deposit contributions of up to £4,000 and fantastic offers on ŠKODA Solutions personal contract plan (PCP).

New car customers can drive away with the multi award-winning Superb with New Year offers that include an incredible £4,000 deposit contribution,6.3% APR representative and two inclusive services. Luxury and refinement are the hallmark of the executive car, which gives drivers optimal space and modern technology for safety and comfort.

ŠKODA’s SUV range is an attractive choice with the 2017 WhatCar? Best Large SUV, the ŠKODA Kodiaq, now available with a £2,000 deposit contribution and £1,000 of free fuel. For those opting for a compact SUV, the all-new Karoq is available now and comes with a £1,500 deposit contribution and 6.3% APR representative. The Karoq sets the standard for value, comfort and technology with a host of driver assistance systems and in-car technology including Wi-Fi.

Named the safest car for new drivers by Co-Op Insurance, the compact Citigo delivers style, performance and practicality for urban driving and is available from just £135 a month with a £1,500 ŠKODA deposit contribution. For those looking for a larger car that combines practicality, technology and performance, the Octavia is available with a £3,000 deposit contribution and low monthly payments from £255.

The Fabia Monte Carlo boasts high performance with a striking design thanks to16-inch black alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, sunset glass and sports seats. The Fabia range leads its class in terms of space, functionality and connectivity and ŠKODA is now offering £2,000 towards the deposit.

Rapid and Rapid Spaceback buyers can also bag a great deal thanks to 5.9% APR representative and deposit contributions of £2,000 on both models (offer excludes Rapid SE Business and SE Technology models).

Existing ŠKODA customers looking to upgrade to the latest generation car can take advantage of ŠKODA’s Scrappage Scheme, which has been extended until 31st March 2018. Owners of diesel cars with emission standards Euro1 to 4 registered before 2010 and owned by the customer for at least six months, qualify for the offer and incentives range up to £4,000 depending on the model.

Summary offers on Euro 6 petrol and diesel models:

Model Scrappage Amount (inc VAT) Citigo £1,500 Fabia £2,500 Rapid / Spaceback £3,000 Octavia £3,500 Superb £4,000

For more details on the latest ŠKODA offers, please visit www.skoda.co.uk

Examples based on Citigo (3 Door) Colour Edition 1.0 MPI 60PS model and Octavia Hatch SE 1.0 TSI 115PS model.

Citigo (3 Door) Colour Edition 1.0 MPI 60 PS Mid Deposit (Representative Example) Based on a 48-month, 40,000 mile agreement 47 monthly payments of £135 ŠKODA retailer deposit contribution: £1,500 Customer Deposit: £1,113.93 Total Deposit: £2,613.93 Term of the agreement: 48 months Recommended on the road price (including metallic paint): £10,635.00 Amount of credit: £8,021.07 Optional final payment: £2,937.60 Option to purchase fee (payable with optional final payment): £10.00 Total amount payable: £11,906.53 Representative APR: 5.9% Rate of interest (fixed): 5.8% Excess mileage (pence per mile) inc VAT: 3.6

Octavia Hatch SE 1.0 TSI 115 PS Mid Deposit (Representative Example) Based on a 48 month, 40,000 mile agreement 47 monthly payments of £255 ŠKODA retailer deposit contribution: £3,000 Customer Deposit: £707.83 Total Deposit: £3,707.83 Term of the agreement: 48 months Recommended on the road price: £19,000 Amount of credit: £15,292.17 Optional final payment: £5,922.90 Option to purchase fee (payable with optional final payment): £10.00 Total amount payable: £21,625.73 Representative APR: 6.3% Rate of interest (fixed): 6.2% Excess mileage (pence per mile) inc VAT: 3.6

