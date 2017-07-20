2017 Kia Forte earns Top Safety Pick Plus rating from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has awarded its best rating possible, Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+), to the 2017 Kia Forte built after March 2017 when equipped with optional front crash prevention and high intensity discharge (HID) headlights with Dynamic Bending Light. This top safety award came right on the heels of the Forte being named highest-rated compact car in the 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS), which measures consumer satisfaction and the least number of issues in the first 90 days of ownership.1

“Kia Forte is one of our most popular and best-selling vehicles,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, Product Planning KMA. “The new distinction of TSP+ rating from the highly-respected IIHS reconfirms the high priority we place on safety for our customers and why Forte remains a favorite in the compact sedan class.”

To qualify for TSP+, the IIHS testing parameters require each vehicle to earn “good” ratings in five crashworthiness tests – small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength and head restraints – as well as an “advanced” or “superior” rating for front crash prevention and an “acceptable” or “good” rating in headlight testing.

About the 2017 Forte

Refreshed for the 2017 model year, the Forte features sophisticated and sporty styling, new powertrain components and advanced driver assistance systems, including: Autonomous Emergency Braking; Rear Cross Traffic Alert; Forward Collision Warning;2 and Dynamic Bending Light (adapts the headlights depending on vehicle speed and steering angle to deliver improved illumination).

Now available in three trims, a new sporty S trim sits in between the entry-level LX trim and the top-trim EX model. Replacing last year’s 1.8-liter inline-4 cylinder engine is a standard 2.0-liter Atkinson I-4 that makes 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 132 lb-ft. of torque at 4,500 rpm. The new base engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, though a second-generation six-speed automatic transmission is available. Delivering efficiency and smoother shifting, the newly engineered six-speed automatic is also matched to the 2.0-liter GDI I-4, which produces 164 hp at 6,200 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The Forte sedan is produced at Kia’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, making it the first vehicle to be built at the automaker’s second North American plant.

About Kia Motors America Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the “Official Automotive Partner” of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.* For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.