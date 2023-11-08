Automotive World Magazine – November 2023

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Moving to electric vehicles (EVs) promises environmental benefits but the scale of those benefits will depend on many factors. The battery supply chain entails well-known ESG concerns, from water pollution and deforestation to child labour and inhumane working conditions. What if the industry moved away from heavy SUVs, with large batteries, to smaller, lighter models? This month we take a deep dive into research that suggests it’s the key to slashing demand for critical metals.

We also hear from Lamborghini about its vision for electromobility, Cupra on its US launch ambitions and Volvo Buses on greening the North American fleet.

In this issue: