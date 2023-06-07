Automotive World Magazine – June 2023

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

New mobility means new skillsets for established players, especially around software and electrification. Century-old brands are scrambling to reposition their line-ups and business models, but there’s a steep learning path, as VW is discovering with its Cariad unit.

This month we also hear from SEAT and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths on how he is taking these two brands into the era of new mobility. It’s a big ask, considering Cupra dares not risk alienating its racing and performance fanbase and SEAT is at times painfully constricted by affordability. Meanwhile, GM is finetuning its e-mobility push and dropping the all-electric Bolt, while Lexus is exploring a new design strategy for the electric era. We also sit down with Volvo Trucks President Roger Alm at the company’s Tuve plant in Gothenburg to hear about trucking’s transition to a battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell future.

In this issue: