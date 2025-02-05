Automotive World Magazine – February 2025

Automotive World Magazine – February 2025

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – January 2025 edition
  • Volkswagen Group model plans and production forecast to 2029

Results

  • Stable global output in 2024, but notable changes in Europe
  • Global light vehicle registrations rose nearly 3% in 2024
  • Tesla Q4 2024: not much jam today, but so much tomorrow
  • Lucid may face tough 2025 despite volume increase

Markets

  • Economic difficulties slow Norway’s 2025 EV target pathway
  • Brazilian BYD probe reportedly discovers visa violations
  • The UK’s ZEV mandate challenge intensifies
  • EU auto at a crossroads, says ACEA President in open letter
  • Hino Motors fined US$1.6bn for diesel emissions fraud
  • New mobility shifts the metrics for luxury segment success
  • Porsche: China sales struggles will continue in 2025
  • EC is “shaping” options for a pan-EU EV subsidy scheme
  • Is lack of differentiation detrimental to Euro automotive?
  • Tesla, BMW and Chinese OEMs challenge EC tariffs
  • US government sues GM, FCA, and UAW days before Trump return
  • “All countries should be concerned” as Trump takes office
  • US DoT issues order to “rescind or replace” CAFE standards
  • GM considers plays to “minimise impact” of Trump tariffs

Strategy

  • Is the Honda-Nissan merger really a rescue takeover?
  • Genesis—a Korean Lexus?
  • Hyundai considers commercial vehicle rebadge deal with GM
  • Nikola reportedly considering sale, share price plummets
  • New Polestar CEO predicts 2025 will be “best year” yet
  • Rolls-Royce capitalises on custom luxury, invests US$370m
  • Chery: can we call it a global player yet?
  • Stellantis promises infusion for ‘anaemic’ US dealers
  • Tesla promises low-cost EVs and paid robotaxi tests for 2025
  • Volvo Group: OEMs can escape “EV trough” through partnership
  • Emissions pooling saves penalties, boosts revenue
  • Stellantis: searching for a new strategy
  • Northvolt’s North American CEO Cerruti steps down
  • Honda reportedly bringing US$30,000 EV to US market in 2026

Software-defined vehicle

  • US finalises rules on Chinese connected car technology
  • CES spotlights progress on software-shaped mobility
  • Mercedes debuts Google’s AI-based virtual assistant

Autonomous mobility

  • Nvidia: autonomous driving will be “multi-trillion” industry
  • Aurora autonomous truck: three months to commercial launch

Electric mobility

  • Andersen EV extends luxury from cars to chargers
  • Hyundai announces US$18,000 EV for sceptical Japanese market
  • Tesla facelifts Model Y in bid to sustain China’s interest
  • Automakers need strategy reset to bring EVs mainstream
  • Xpeng and VW to build super-fast charger networks in China
  • GM counters China’s graphite dominance with Vianode deal
  • Canoo capsizes under capital struggles
  • Tesla announces price hikes amid Canada’s dispute with US

Manufacturing

  • VW avoids large scale plant closures, but for how long?
  • Cellcentric finally concludes land deal for German plant
  • Rivian locks in US$6.6bn loan for Georgia plant construction
  • BYD confirms Indonesian factory on-track for 2025 completion

Materials

  • Materials matter: sustainability goes beyond battery power

Supply chain

  • Smart tech heralds efficiency boost for vehicle logistics
  • Supply chain spotlight: risk, regulation, and compliance
  • EV supply chain evolution tackles ‘mind-blowing’ complexity
