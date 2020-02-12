Automotive World Magazine – February 2020

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

   February 12, 2020
Leading with an interview with Ford CTO Ken Washington, the February 2020 issue of Automotive World Magazine also includes C-suite insight from Here, Moovel and VW trucks in Brazil, and tackles a range of topics including Level 5 automation, blockchain, electrification and micromobility.

In this issue:

  • Ford’s technology strategy focuses on smart vehicles in a smart world
  • VW e-Delivery could kick-start Brazil’s electric CV market
  • COMMENT: Tesla’s US$89bn valuation highlights importance of hype and hope
  • Beyond mapping: location platform technology underpins the smart world
  • Smart software secures public transit’s place in multi-modal future
  • Interview: Chris Ballinger, CEO, Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI)
  • BorgWarner’s Delphi acquisition becomes exemplar of EV disruption
  • Continued electrification will allow India’s micromobility scene to flourish
  • Big Tech vs the automakers: The battle for the connected car
  • COMMENT: It’s time to shelve Level 5 and target conditional autonomy
  • How will the death of the ICE impact suppliers?
  • Benefits of blockchain start to add up for automakers
  • The in-vehicle experience will include more than just the car, says Daimler
