Automotive World Magazine – February 2020

Leading with an interview with Ford CTO Ken Washington, the February 2020 issue of Automotive World Magazine also includes C-suite insight from Here, Moovel and VW trucks in Brazil, and tackles a range of topics including Level 5 automation, blockchain, electrification and micromobility.
In this issue:
- Ford’s technology strategy focuses on smart vehicles in a smart world
- VW e-Delivery could kick-start Brazil’s electric CV market
- COMMENT: Tesla’s US$89bn valuation highlights importance of hype and hope
- Beyond mapping: location platform technology underpins the smart world
- Smart software secures public transit’s place in multi-modal future
- Interview: Chris Ballinger, CEO, Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI)
- BorgWarner’s Delphi acquisition becomes exemplar of EV disruption
- Continued electrification will allow India’s micromobility scene to flourish
- Big Tech vs the automakers: The battle for the connected car
- COMMENT: It’s time to shelve Level 5 and target conditional autonomy
- How will the death of the ICE impact suppliers?
- Benefits of blockchain start to add up for automakers
- The in-vehicle experience will include more than just the car, says Daimler
- Renault futureproofs EV delivery with hydrogen range extenderRenault futureproofs EV delivery with hydrogen range extender
…
