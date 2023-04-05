Automotive World Magazine – April 2023

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

From product to service, from hardware to software—the automotive industry is rapidly transforming into an era of connected, intelligent mobility. The fact that Microsoft plays a starring role this ecosystem speaks volumes. The world’s largest vendor of computer software and one of the leading players in cloud computing services has emerged as a pivotal technology enabler for big names such as General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen, ZF and many more. This month we sit down with Microsoft’s Sanjay Ravi, General Manager for Automotive, Mobility and Transportation, to hear how it is facilitating the shift to data-driven mobility.

We also take a deep dive into the surprise move from Europe to allow e-fuels in its post-2035 decarbonisation legislation. Many industry players looked to the coming internal combustion engine ban as a strong message that Europe’s future was fully electric. The exemption for carbon neutral synthetic fuels has proven divisive and raises fresh challenges for the years ahead.

In this issue: