Automotive World Magazine – April 2023

From product to service, from hardware to software—the automotive industry is rapidly transforming into an era of connected, intelligent mobility. The fact that Microsoft plays a starring role this ecosystem speaks volumes. The world’s largest vendor of computer software and one of the leading players in cloud computing services has emerged as a pivotal technology enabler for big names such as General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen, ZF and many more. This month we sit down with Microsoft’s Sanjay Ravi, General Manager for Automotive, Mobility and Transportation, to hear how it is facilitating the shift to data-driven mobility.
We also take a deep dive into the surprise move from Europe to allow e-fuels in its post-2035 decarbonisation legislation. Many industry players looked to the coming internal combustion engine ban as a strong message that Europe’s future was fully electric. The exemption for carbon neutral synthetic fuels has proven divisive and raises fresh challenges for the years ahead.
In this issue:
- Where is Microsoft in new mobility?
- E-fuels might reduce competitivity of some European OEMs
- What does the AI Bill of Rights mean for mobility?
- Automotive moves into the quantum computing fast lane
- TomTom 2.0: where next for this mapping pioneer?
- Morocco—the next country to make 1 million cars a year?
- Are electric vehicles still the future of automotive?
- Nissan drivers could charge their brains at car dealerships
- Is this a six-star ride-hailing experience?
- EV batteries become a game of “in region for region”
- How will AVs reshape vehicle navigation?
- Will global brands continue to use Chinese plants for European supply?
- How the US set the scene for electric cars to flourish in 2023
- Where next for Bosch Mobility Solutions?
- Electrification spreads from tractor to trailer