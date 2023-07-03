Yanfeng future-proofing taps both tech and talent

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is helping to shape the future of mobility through its expertise in smart cabins, seating, and passive safety. The company’s products have made their way into vehicles from major brands around the world, and its annual concept cars bearing the eXperience in Motion (XiM) badge offer inspiration for future models.

Behind its extensive product line-up is a global team of more than 4,100 engineers supporting a wide range of R&D capabilities, with 669 of them in software specifically and 500 in testing and prototyping. But given the rate of change in today’s industry, this footprint could be just the start. “Something is changing every five minutes in this industry,” observes Francois Stouvenot, Chief Executive Officer of EMEA & North America.