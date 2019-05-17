Will Paris meets its vehicle electrification targets?

Parisian officials are championing city-wide electromobility, but will the theory work as well in practice? By Betti Hunter

   May 17, 2019

Paris has long been seeking to provide alternatives to vehicle ownership, with varying degrees of success. The city boasts a popular public transit system, including multiple metro, bus and tram lines, and roads are being redesigned to allow more space for cyclists and pedestrians. As part of an ongoing battle to reduce congestion, improve air quality and adhere to global emissions standards, city officials have devised a number of strategies to prise vehicle owners away from their cars….

Close
Close